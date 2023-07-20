Watch Now
Another $1 million Powerball ticket sold at Kentucky gas station

Posted at 3:45 PM, Jul 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-20 15:53:14-04

(LEX 18) — Someone else in Kentucky has won a million dollars in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing just days after the state had a million-dollar winner.

The $1,000,000 Powerball winner was sold at the following location:

Pilot Travel Center #50
489 Pendleton Road
Pendleton, KY 40055

There were also two $50,000 winners in the following locations:

Minit Mart 654
2540 Cumberland Falls Hwy
Corbin, KY 40701

D'S Grocery
11496 KY Route 979
Teaberry, KY 41660

Lottery officials say winners are encouraged to sign the back of their tickets. They have 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prize.

The next Powerball drawing will take place on Wednesday. The current jackpot is $1 billion with a cash option amount of $516.8 million.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

