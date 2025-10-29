Apartment owner fights fine by city after deadly gas leak, condemnation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington apartment complex remains condemned nearly four months after a deadly carbon monoxide leak, while the property owner fights the city's $10,025 fine in court.

Samuel Gross, 62, died and 11 other people were hospitalized in July after dangerous levels of carbon monoxide filled the Oxford Circle Apartments off Versailles Road. The Lexington Fire Department responded to the chaotic scene at the complex.

The Lexington Fire Marshal's Office, Columbia Gas and local code enforcement investigators determined the leak originated from an inoperable boiler and exhaust system.

Following the incident, the city's Division of Code Enforcement condemned the building after discovering 35 total violations. The violations included missing or non-working smoke detectors and sprinkler systems, holes in walls and electrical issues.

The city fined the owner, Oxford KDR LLC, $10,025 and ordered repairs to be made.

However, the complex remains condemned and empty. Oxford KDR LLC has filed a lawsuit against the city to appeal the $10,000 fine.

A Fayette District Court judge will determine whether the fine stands.

The displaced residents have been forced to find new homes, with some remaining in temporary housing.