Apollo Automation launches newest ornament, donating all profits to local charities

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — The tech wizards at Apollo Automation in Versailles were looking for a creative outlet last fall, and when they found one, they decided to combine their collaboration with a couple of local charities.

“Let's make something fun, and let's give back to the community,” Apollo Co-Founder Justin Bunton said.

They came up with LED light Christmas tree ornaments that also play several different holiday season songs at the push of a button.

“The only complaint we had was that the kids would constantly hit the button on it and play with it,” Bunton said.

So, just place the ornament up a little higher on the tree if you run into the same issue, because for every ornament Apollo sells, they will donate 100% of the proceeds to The Casa of Lexington and the Open Home Foundation.

“We donated $4,000 last year, which was kind of exciting. It was cool to give back,” Bunton said.

Obviously, they’re hoping to do even better than that this season. Last year’s ornament played three songs and was shaped like a Christmas tree. This year’s version, based on some customer feedback, is a snowflake with four songs. Next year, they’ll do something different so that each year is unique.

Bunton is a University of Kentucky graduate and said his staff members are too. Their company focuses on technology that supports Smart Home technology, and as he said, it’s about building products people want rather than building something and hoping the public has an interest after the fact.

The interest in the ornaments was certainly there during Apollo’s launch last fall.

“It's definitely one of those pieces you'll show off and say, ‘this is a local company, and the proceeds went to charity,’” Bunton said.

If you’d like to purchase an ornament for charity, or to learn more about Apollo’s Smart Home services click here: Apollo H-2 Annual Holiday Ornament – Apollo Automation.