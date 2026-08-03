Applications for $2.2M VAWA STOP grant funding to support domestic violence survivors now open

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Applications are now open for $2.2 million in federal funding from the Violence Against Women Act to support domestic violence survivors in Kentucky, Gov. Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear announced Monday.

The VAWA Services, Training, Officers and Prosecutors (STOP) grant "requires administering agencies to allocate funding for law enforcement, prosecutors, victim services, and state and local courts," and allows for the distribution of funds to projects that serve adults and youth who are victims of partner violence.

The Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet is serving as the state's administering agency of the grant.

“Every single survivor of domestic or dating violence in the commonwealth deserves the opportunity to take back their life, and this federal grant funding helps us help those who need it most,” Gov. Beshear said in the release. “To the survivors who are wondering if support is out there, I’m here to tell you that you are not alone and that Team Kentucky is ready to help you every step of the way.”

Applications are due by 6 p.m. on September 11 and awards are expected to be announced in December.

An interactive data dashboard was launched in June, and allows the public to compare stateside statistics and data on offenders, domestic violence shelters and support services. It also includes data from the state's annual domestic violence data reports.

“It takes a tremendous amount of bravery and support for survivors to overcome domestic and dating violence. It’s our responsibility to ensure we are there for them with all the resources they need as they begin to heal and move forward,” said First Lady Britainy Beshear. “Together we can support survivors, raise awareness around the signs of abuse, and end violence in our communities.”

Find more information on the grant here.