Aqua-Tots opens second location during National Water Safety Month

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — May is National Water Safety Month and many families are gearing up for a summer spent by the pool or lake.

However, experts say water safety should be top of mind all year long. That's especially true for parents of young children. Drowning is the number one cause of accidental death in children ages one to four. But swim lessons can reduce that risk by 88%.

It's a life-saving lesson they teach during swimming lessons at Aqua-Tots.

Owner Lindsay Thayer says kids of all ages should be in regular swim classes where they can learn skills that can help them in an emergency.

"Including learning how to float on your back, learning how to turn over from your front to your back to get air, and very important is learning how if you were to fall into the pool or into water, learning to turn to where you came from and swim safely to the edge," Thayer told LEX 18.

She says those skills combined with water safety awareness can prevent tragic accidents.

It's just as important as making sure your child is buckled in a car seat," Thayer said. "They don't like to be buckled in their car seats, but we still do it as parents anyways because it's that important."

The ABC's of swimming safety are just as important. A stands for adult supervision, meaning never take your eye off your child around water.

B stands for barriers.

"It's important to have fully closed gates with self-latching locks anytime there is water nearby," Thayer explained.

Finally, C stands for classes, where children can practice their water safety skills. As a mom herself, Thayer says swim lessons instill confidence in kids and provide parents with peace of mind.

"I knew if something were to happen, they would know what to do with confidence, and keep calm in a situation," she said.

