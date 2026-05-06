Aramark to end food and concessions services at UK, workers to lose jobs

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Aramark Campus, LLC will no longer provide food and concessions services at the University of Kentucky after June 30, and all Aramark employees assigned to the account will be affected by the change.

The company issued a formal notice dated April 29, in compliance with the Federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act — known as the WARN Act.

Aramark expects to permanently terminate the employment of its workers at the university as of June 30. The company noted that most displaced workers typically have continued employment opportunities with the incoming service provider.

Hourly associates already scheduled for summer layoff at the end of the spring semester will not see changes to their last day of service, but they will not be recalled to work for Aramark at the University of Kentucky account.

