Arby's collects over $26,000 for God's Pantry Food Bank

(LEX 18) — After buying fast food, people are often asked to donate a dollar or two. They don’t mind hitting the donation button, and that is especially the case for Arby’s customers in Eastern and Central Kentucky.

Arby’s around the area have collected over $26,000 for God’s Pantry Food Bank.

“How cool is it that a customer can get a roast beef sandwich, and can click on the donate button?” Michael Halligan said. “And help someone else get nourished food too,” added the CEO of the Food Pantry.

The check the non-profit received will be used for their BackPack Program. In this program, they package food together inside a backpack and distribute it to children facing food insecurity.

“This is a very chronic problem; it has to be resolved. This is our problem. Hunger is our societies problem,” said Reza Timaji, Arby’s central Kentucky representative.

Timaji loves how his customers can donate money when they are enjoying a meal. But he challenges society to take their efforts one step further.

“That makes the urgency even higher, because we have a whole generation of kids that are malnourished,” said Timaji.

Making a “backpack” only costs God’s Pantry about $5.50, meaning the foundation can feed over 4,700 kids with that donation.

