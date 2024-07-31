Fighting fires and breaking glass ceilings: First female firefighter in Paris retires

PARIS, Ky. (LEX18) — After 27 years with the City of Paris Fire Department, firefighter and paramedic Heather Proffitt is retiring.

“I can’t start crying yet!” she joked to her family as they greeted her at a retirement celebration Wednesday.

Proffitt expected a small get-together for her retirement, but was shocked to walk into a room full of city leaders, colleagues, friends and family.

“It was wonderful, it made me feel very appreciated,” said Proffitt.

The group acknowledged more than Proffitt’s years of public service — they highlighted her place in Bourbon County history.

“This is a largely male-dominated profession and she did not let that stop her,” said Proffitt’s daughter, Katie Slone.

The City of Paris Fire Department was formally organized in 1874, but it would take more than 100 years before a woman joined the squad. That woman was Heather Proffitt, now Major Heather Proffitt.

“She's saved countless lives, helped an unspeakable amount of people, and to be able to say that my mom did that…there's no prouder feeling,” said Slone.

Proffitt believes she was simply living out her calling.

“It's not about male or female, it's about the will to do the job and doing it," Proffitt said.

Surrounded by her supporters, the end of an era stung as Proffitt wiped away tears and listened to her daughters and friends speak about her achievements.

At the end of the gathering, Proffitt received her last radio call.

“It's been a privilege to serve this community," she said.