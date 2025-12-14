Area churches close Sunday due to extreme cold, winter weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Area churches are canceling services Sunday, December 14 due to single-digit temperatures and winter weather.

The following churches are impacted as of 8:50 am:



Wilmore Free Methodist Church in Jessamine County, First Service & Sunday School Canceled

Indian Creek Christian Church in Cynthiana, All Services Canceled

Greater Liberty Baptist Church in Lexington, No Sunday School

Saint Andrews Episcopal Church in Lexington, All Services Canceled

Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church in Midway, No 8:30 AM Service or Sunday School

Newtown Christian Church in Lexington, All Services Canceled

Hyattsville Baptist in Lancester, All Services Canceled

Main Street Baptist Church in Lexington, Online Services at 11 AM only

Connersville Christian Church in Cynthiana, All Services Canceled

Historic Pleasant Green Missonary Baptist Church in Lexington, All Services Canceled

First Baptist Church on Pleasant Street in Paris, All Services Canceled

Bethel Baptist Church in Frankfort, All Services Canceled

Berea Evangelistic Church in Berea, All Services Canceled

First Christian Church in Mt. Sterling, All Services Canceled

Wayside Christian Church in Berea, All Services Canceled

Harbor Light Worship Center in Stanton, All Services Canceled

Ellisburg Baptist Church in Houstonville, All Services Canceled

Anchor Baptist Church in Lexington, All Services Canceled

To view a complete list of LEX18's closings, click here.