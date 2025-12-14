Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Area churches close Sunday due to extreme cold, winter weather

LEX 18
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Area churches are canceling services Sunday, December 14 due to single-digit temperatures and winter weather.

The following churches are impacted as of 8:50 am:

  • Wilmore Free Methodist Church in Jessamine County, First Service & Sunday School Canceled
  • Indian Creek Christian Church in Cynthiana, All Services Canceled
  • Greater Liberty Baptist Church in Lexington, No Sunday School
  • Saint Andrews Episcopal Church in Lexington, All Services Canceled
  • Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church in Midway, No 8:30 AM Service or Sunday School
  • Newtown Christian Church in Lexington, All Services Canceled
  • Hyattsville Baptist in Lancester, All Services Canceled
  • Main Street Baptist Church in Lexington, Online Services at 11 AM only
  • Connersville Christian Church in Cynthiana, All Services Canceled
  • Historic Pleasant Green Missonary Baptist Church in Lexington, All Services Canceled
  • First Baptist Church on Pleasant Street in Paris, All Services Canceled
  • Bethel Baptist Church in Frankfort, All Services Canceled
  • Berea Evangelistic Church in Berea, All Services Canceled
  • First Christian Church in Mt. Sterling, All Services Canceled
  • Wayside Christian Church in Berea, All Services Canceled
  • Harbor Light Worship Center in Stanton, All Services Canceled
  • Ellisburg Baptist Church in Houstonville, All Services Canceled
  • Anchor Baptist Church in Lexington, All Services Canceled

To view a complete list of LEX18's closings, click here.

