Area churches close Sunday due to extreme cold, winter weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Area churches are canceling services Sunday, December 14 due to single-digit temperatures and winter weather.
The following churches are impacted as of 8:50 am:
- Wilmore Free Methodist Church in Jessamine County, First Service & Sunday School Canceled
- Indian Creek Christian Church in Cynthiana, All Services Canceled
- Greater Liberty Baptist Church in Lexington, No Sunday School
- Saint Andrews Episcopal Church in Lexington, All Services Canceled
- Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church in Midway, No 8:30 AM Service or Sunday School
- Newtown Christian Church in Lexington, All Services Canceled
- Hyattsville Baptist in Lancester, All Services Canceled
- Main Street Baptist Church in Lexington, Online Services at 11 AM only
- Connersville Christian Church in Cynthiana, All Services Canceled
- Historic Pleasant Green Missonary Baptist Church in Lexington, All Services Canceled
- First Baptist Church on Pleasant Street in Paris, All Services Canceled
- Bethel Baptist Church in Frankfort, All Services Canceled
- Berea Evangelistic Church in Berea, All Services Canceled
- First Christian Church in Mt. Sterling, All Services Canceled
- Wayside Christian Church in Berea, All Services Canceled
- Harbor Light Worship Center in Stanton, All Services Canceled
- Ellisburg Baptist Church in Houstonville, All Services Canceled
- Anchor Baptist Church in Lexington, All Services Canceled
