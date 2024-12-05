2005 sexual assault cold case involving Jefferson Co. teen solved, KSP reports

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky State Police reported that a 2005 sexual assault cold case has been solved following a lengthy investigation by KSP and the Louisville Metro Police Department.

KSP detailed that its Sexual Assault Kit initiative investigative team solved the case that involved a 17-year-old from Jefferson County who reported to LMPD in 2005 that she was kidnapped at gunpoint and raped.

At the time, DNA evidence from the victim's sexual assault kit was entered into the Combined DNA Index System, however, no match was found, according to KSP.

Through grant funding received by the U.S. Department of Justice, KSP reported that authorities on the case obtained and conducted additional testing from a person of interest, identified as 47-year-old Robrico English.

KSP added that a match was found and English was arrested and charged with kidnapping and rape. A pre-trial hearing is set for Dec. 11.

English is currently serving a 12 year prison sentence for a first-degree robbery conviction from 2019, according to KSP.

“KSP and our LMPD partners never gave up on seeking justice in this case,” said KSP SAKI Investigator Ben Wolcott. “Today’s announcement speaks to the unending commitment to deliver justice to victims of sexual assault, even if that justice happens decades after the crime occurred. Delayed justice is still justice served.”