Ronald Exantus arrested in Florida after failing to register as a felon

UPDATE: Oct. 9 at 5:20 p.m.

Ronald Exantus is now back in police custody after failing to register as a felon in Florida.

In a press release, the Marion County Sheriff's Office reported that they received information that 42-year-old Exantus had relocated from Kentucky and confirmed his residency in Marion County.

He was later found to be residing in a home adjacent to an elementary school and blocks from a middle school.

Under Florida law, Exantus was required to register as a felon within 48 hours, the department reports.

“I am proud of the quick response by my deputies and the inter-agency teamwork that helped locate and arrest this disgusting individual," said Sheriff Billy Woods. "The fact that he was living right next to an elementary school is even more repulsive. I have no tolerance for this type of dangerous person flaunting our laws and thinking he would hide out in our county."

He is lodged in the Marion County Detention Center with no bond.

Original Story:

An arrest warrant has been obtained for Ronald Exantus in Florida for failing to register as a convicted felon, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier reports.

According to Uthmeier, who made the announcement on Thursday via X, Florida officials are now working to "send him back to Kentucky."

My office has been working with State Attorney Gladson’s office in Marion County since we were alerted that this dangerous individual who murdered a child by repeatedly stabbing him in the head was in Florida.



"My office has been working with State Attorney Gladson’s office in Marion County since we were alerted that this dangerous individual who murdered a child by repeatedly stabbing him in the head was in Florida," he wrote.

Exantus was released last week after serving less than ten years in connection to the death of 6-year-old Logan Tipton. Although Exantus was found not guilty by reason of insanity for Tipton's murder, he was convicted on two counts of assault.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced via X on Saturday that the White House was looking into the case, calling it "wholly unacceptable."

Tipton's family has been outspoken following Exantus's release.

"He didn't just kill my son. He killed every member of my family, every single one of us, and every person that's sitting here today is a completely different person than they were when they went to bed December 6," Heather Tipton said on Oct. 2.