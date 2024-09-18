Artist incorporates surrendered guns into sculptures

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Public Library downtown is setting up for the Craig Kaviar Retrospective beginning Friday. Kaviar is a blacksmith and sculptor from Louisville who crafts creations from metal.

“I think actually some of the best artwork in America is being made in the quote unquote craft field,” Kaviar said.

“It’s interesting to see something that’s so durable and heavy that still has sort of that light feeling and it has a lot of detail and it’s really interesting,” said Doug Tattershall, community arts coordinator for the library.

Kaviar’s portfolio includes artwork made of metal from surrendered guns.

“It makes a statement,” he said, “and I think it’s highly worthwhile.”

When Kaviar first had the idea, he had a difficult time obtaining surrendered guns for his projects.

“By law they have to be given to the state police, and then they’re auctioned off in huge quantities, and many of the guns have wound themselves back up on the street and reused for violence.”

A safe surrender group called Guns to Gardens Louisville finally found a way to legally collect guns, however, and they wanted to involve Kaviar. Working with gun barrels, Kaviar created garden hoes.

Caleb Barnes



He also has repurposed weapons in a few other sculptures.

Caleb Barnes

The Craig Kaviar retrospective officially opens up with a reception Friday at 5 p.m. You can see the sculptures until Nov. 10.

Guns to Gardens Louisville's next gun surrender event is also Nov.10, from 2 to 4 p.m.