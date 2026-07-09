As KY sex offense reports rise nearly 11%, advocates say more survivors are coming forward

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Kentucky's latest crime report shows a nearly 11% increase in sex offenses — but advocates say the numbers may reflect more survivors seeking help, not necessarily more assaults occurring.

While 2024 saw 4,000 reports, 2025 saw that number jump to more than 4,500.

Jenna Cassady, chief policy officer for the Kentucky Association of Sexual Assault Programs (KASAP), said the increase may be tied to recent changes in how Kentucky handles sexual assault reporting.

"What we hope that data reflects isn't necessarily that there are more sexual assaults, but that we are seeing more survivors come seek help and that they're doing that because we're operating Kentucky systems that interact with victims in a way that they feel like they can come somewhere," Cassady said.

KASAP says nearly one in two women and one to six men in Kentucky will experience sexual violence in their lifetimes.

"It's hard to ever really capture the magnitude of sexual assault and how frequent they occur, right? We know that's such an under-reported crime," Cassady said.

In April, a new law passed to expand access to Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners (SANEs) — specialists trained to treat survivors.

"We in Kentucky have made real efforts in recent legislative sessions to improve sexual assault report systems across the board. Sexual assault nurse examiner access is something that we've really focused on in the legislative sessions recently," Cassady said.

Cassady, speaking as a survivor herself, said fear of not being believed is often the biggest barrier to coming forward.

"Having that experience myself, the biggest fear is that no one will believe me. And so the first thing that I can tell -- survivor to survivor -- having that perspective, rape crisis centers are that gear. We will be there to believe you, support you, and help walk through next steps," Cassady said.

Cassady also emphasized the growing importance of awareness and prevention efforts starting with young people, including addressing technology-facilitated harm.

"In today's world, we don't just see physical harm, we see this tech-facilitated harm that is increasingly dangerous and can be very, very harmful to somebody -- to be sexually exploited over the internet," Cassady said. "When a student is educated by a rape crisis center prevention services, it helps them understand what signs to recognize so that they are comfortable either intervening, telling an adult, and then being a friend or supporter of the survivor."

An interactive map on KASAP's website shows survivors what resources are available based on their county here.

If you or a loved one is experiencing sexual assault and is in need of help, contact the RAINN National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-HOPE. If you are in need of a rape crisis clinic in your area, click here.

Annie Brown is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Annie at annie.brown@wlex.tv.