'As long as he continues to be in the race, I support him': Beshear stresses support for President Biden

(LEX 18) — Gov. Andy Beshear called President Joe Biden's debate performance "rough," but he said that he will continue to support the president as long as he remains a candidate in the race.

"It was a very bad night for the president, but he is still the candidate," Beshear told reporters on Monday. "Only he can make decisions about his future candidacy. So, as long as he continues to be in the race, I support him.”

After national criticism over Biden's debate performance, Beshear made several shortlists of possible replacements for Democrats.

Beshear called the attention "flattering" and he believes "it's a reflection of all the good things going on in Kentucky."

“I think the rest of the country turns to us and says how can a Democratic governor [and] a Republican General Assembly create really good results? And I think the answer to that is everything is not partisan," Beshear said. "And people are tired of the clashes day in and day out. So, when they look at what we have done in Kentucky, they see a better future that’s beyond some of the back and forth that we see on the federal level.”

When asked if he would consider sliding into the nomination spot, Beshear reiterated that as long as Biden is a candidate in the race, he will support the president.

When pressed on whether he would consider it if Biden was no longer in the race, Beshear wouldn't directly comment.

"I'm going to answer that question the same way when I was asked about Sen. McConnell - the president says he's staying in, and I believe him," said Beshear.

Beshear was rumored to be in attendance of a high-profile debate watch party in Los Angeles on Thursday night. He said he left the watch party shortly before the debate began, but heard “it was tense afterwards.” That party was attended by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

"It was a rough night, and the president has admitted that it was a rough night," said Beshear. "My hope is that there is more information forthcoming, that he'll speak to the American people and to the leaders around the country.”

Since Beshear's re-election win in November, he has taken steps to increase his national profile. He launched a political action committee, "In This Together" and he will also be the keynote speaker at an event for Iowa Democrats this summer.

In a statement responding to the governor’s comments, Republican Party of Kentucky spokesperson Andy Westberry said Beshear “clearly sees this as an opportunity for his political future, but his insincere attempt to deflect from the issue won’t make it go away.”

“Andy Beshear needs to stand up and show real leadership by telling the truth: Joe Biden is not fit to serve as President today, let alone for another four years,” Westberry said.