Asbury student shares Paris media experience

WILMORE, Ky. (LEX 18) — If you watched the Paris Olympics, you probably saw the work of an Asbury University student without even realizing it. Since the 80’s, Asbury students and alumni have worked on Olympic broadcast teams. This summer, student Sarah Goul played her own role behind the scenes.

“It’s just so crazy that small town Wilmore has such a big impact on the Olympics,” Goul said. “My job was an Olympic video player assistant, and I worked in the international broadcast center, the IBC. I had access to every live stream, so I could see any sport that was going on at any time.”

The halls of the Miller Communications Building are lined with trophies, movie memorabilia, and more. On one of the walls, Olympic posters hang over a few cases of Olympic collections. Goul said she was excited when she was chosen to go to Paris.

“It was hard for me to process at first because it didn’t set in for awhile but I was super excited to get this opportunity, especially just recently graduating.”

Now, Goul plans to pursue a graduate degree from Asbury as well.

During her time in Paris, Goul experienced the city and the games, even getting to go to an event.

“I actually got some tickets from work,” said Goul. “I was able to make it out to one of the games and it also happened to be the USA women’s team versus Australia, so that was super cool.”

For the students, the trip to Paris is about much more than the fun and the travel. It allows students like Goul to gain real-world experience that could lead to future opportunities.

“I think one thing I’ll take away is just my connections I made with my coworkers, especially the French students,” Goul said. “We got pretty close, and it was just really cool to experience other people’s cultures. I have friends from all over the world now.”

A school-record of 111 students and alumni worked at various venues and sports at this year’s games, representing Asbury on this important international stage.

“People around the world now know what Asbury is and what we’re about.”