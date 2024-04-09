Asbury University launches program for customized outdoor adventures

WILMORE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Tents, canoes, and campfires dotted Asbury University’s campus Tuesday afternoon as a new program was announced.

The Kentucky Outdoor Institute (KOI) is an educational enterprise focused on growing individuals and teams through outdoor and adventure experiences, according to university officials.

“I think it's a really cool resource for the Lexington, Louisville, and Cincinnati area,” said KOI director Trent Ellsworth. “Just to get out and enjoy another side of Kentucky.”

KOI will tailor outdoor programming to patrons’ requests and skill levels.

“We wanna give the public the opportunity to come in and do the rock climbing trip or canoe trip or camping trip with good solid risk management, with guide level quality, and good teaching,” said Ellsworth.

Calling it a win-win, Ellsroth said the program will take Adventure Education students’ learning to the next level as they’ll be guiding the experiences.

“Our focus is to kill two birds with one stone. We want our students to get opportunities to guide and lead with actual paying clients instead of just their peers at the university on high adventure trips,” said Ellsworth.

A sophomore studying Adventure Education, Shannon Gouge, said, “I feel like it's just giving me such a context for anything I wanna do in my future, especially working with kids. If I go and do anything youth ministry wise, I have the knowledge and skills and I'm gonna be comfortable to take them and include them in what I'm passionate about and teach them, which I think is really wonderful.”

KOI excursions are custom-priced depending on the request. You can learn more here.