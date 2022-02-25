Ashes of Medina Spirit to be buried in Kentucky

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (AP) — The ashes of the late disqualified 2021 Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit will be buried at Old Friends Farm.

The thoroughbred retirement farm says the colt’s ashes will be buried in a memorial garden alongside 1999 Kentucky Derby winner Charismatic and 2002 Derby winner War Emblem.

Old Friends will host an open house April 5 at the farm, which is located in Georgetown.

Medina Spirit was disqualified from his Derby win by Kentucky racing officials earlier this week. He tested positive after the 2021 Derby for a steroid that is legal in Kentucky but not on race day. Medina Spirit dropped dead in December after a workout.