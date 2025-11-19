Ashland man charged after falsely reporting robbery at gas station

RUSH, Ky. (LEX 18) — An Ashland man has been charged after falsely reporting an armed robbery at a Carter County gas station where he worked, Kentucky State Police reports.

According to the agency, 32-year-old Jessie McDaniels reported an armed robbery at a gas station in Rush just before 10 a.m. on Monday. He later told police that two armed men entered the gas station and stole cash while holding him at gunpoint.

"During the investigation, several inconsistencies in the employee’s account were identified," KSP reports, and further investigation revealed that McDaniels "had fabricated the report in an effort to conceal his own criminal actions."

McDaniels was charged with false reporting of an incident.