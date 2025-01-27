Athletes take on snow and slopes in Special Olympics Kentucky 2025 State Winter Games

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (LEX 18) — For 45 years, Special Olympics Athletes across Kentucky have competed in the state winter games. While the games used to take place at the General Butler State Resort Park in Carrolton, Kentucky, Special Olympics Kentucky moved the state winter games to Perfect North Slopes in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, after the ski resort at Butler closed down.

“It’s really a unique event for Special Olympics, Kentucky, and kind of a unique event for Special Olympics in general,” said Mark Buerger, communications director for Special Olympics Kentucky. “Our athletes love coming here they make a big deal out of it every year and it’s really become one of our great events.”

One of the athletes is Patrick Tutsch from Lexington. His skiing skills took him to a World Winter Games appearance.

“I went to Austria in 2017,” Tutsch said. “It was [like] skiing in the clouds.”

“Every year he’s really just upped his game and upped his game,” said Tutsch’s coach, Denise Crane. “He’s been a joy to work with.”

Tutsch’s road to the 2025 State Winter Games wasn’t easy after he took a hard fall in last year’s event.

“It was his last attempt he was doing really well and he got down to the middle gate,” Crane shared. “He hooked the gate with his ski which tore his brake off of the key and actually literally threw him into the next skiing area and knocked him out. He was fine, but he was not able to finish racing last year, which is really sad for him.”

Today, you could see Tutsch’s excitement after he rebuilt his confidence and aced a practice run.

“I made it through all the gates,” Tutsch said.

"He was so excited, and he knew he was okay,” Crane added.

The Special Olympics Kentucky State Winter Games consist of a variety of skiing events, as well as snowshoeing. Monday’s activities consisted of practice runs and time trials, and the competitive runs begin on Tuesday.

After the games finish up, Special Olympics Kentucky will turn its attention to the Polar Plunge. Lexington’s plunge will take place a week from Saturday, Feb. 8.