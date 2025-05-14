Attempted kidnapping suspect indicted on an unrelated charge

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man already in custody and charged with attempted kidnapping has been indicted on a new charge.

According to the indictment by a Scott County grand jury, Moises Vergara committed the offense of Sexual Abuse First Degree in November of 2023 by groping the victim under 12 years old.

Georgetown Police Lt. Lewis Crump says Vergara knew the child.

"Somebody felt that something was wrong and they called, let us look into it," said Lt. Crump. "We determined there was something at foul play here."

Vergara was arrested in October of 2024 and charged with attempted kidnapping. Georgetown police said he was caught on a home security camera trying to lure a young girl into his van in the Bradford subdivision.

At the time of his arrest last year, Georgetown Assistant Chief Josh Nash described the incident.

"The video showed him actually open his door and try to lure the individual - the little child into the back of his van," stated Assistant Chief Nash.

LEX 18 News has learned that police are continuing to investigate Vergara to see if he is linked to previously reported attempted child lurings by a suspect fitting Vergara's description and the description of his white van.

Vergara is scheduled to be arraigned on the charge of Sexual Abuse First Degree on June 6, 2025 in Scott County Circuit Court.

