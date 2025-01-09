Attorney General announces $110 million opioid settlement with Kroger

COVINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman announced a $110 million settlement with Kroger "in support of efforts to combat the opioid crisis."

The settlement comes following a February 2024 lawsuit against Kroger, which alleged that "the company was responsible for pumping what equated to 444 million doses of opioids into Kentucky over a 13-year period with no internal monitoring system to report suspected abuse."

According to the release, Kroger's more than 100 pharmacies were responsible for over 11% of opioid pills dispensed in the state.

“For over a decade, Kroger tragically fed the flames of the drug addiction fire that rages across every county of our Commonwealth. But this devastation isn’t the end of the story: Kentucky is resilient, and we get back up, no matter how many times we are knocked down,” said Attorney General Coleman. “Today, with $110 million invested in recovery efforts in Kentucky, Kroger has agreed to be part of the solution.”

The settlement was announced at the Life Learning Center in Covington by President and CEO Alecia Webb-Edgington.

“I remain deeply impressed by the Attorney General and his team’s commitment to bringing justice to the community, and I support all efforts that empower individuals to build a better future for themselves and their families,” said Webb-Edgington.

