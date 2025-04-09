Attorney General Coleman issues data warning after 23andMe files bankruptcy

(LEX 18) — Following the news that consumer DNA testing service 23andMe filed for bankruptcy, Attorney General Russell Coleman encouraged Kentuckians to delete their genetic data on the site for personal protection.

Coleman said that Kentuckians have privacy rights under the Kentucky Genetic Information Privacy Act, giving consumers the right to delete their data and the right to obtain "the destruction of any samples of genetic material."

“We have laws in place that protect Kentuckians’ rights and their personal information,” said Attorney General Coleman. “Every Kentuckian who did business with 23andMe should consider taking the proper steps to safeguard their sensitive information.”

A release from Coleman's office provided the following steps on how consumers can delete their account and personal information:

Log into your 23andMe account on their website. Go to the “Settings” section of your profile. Scroll to a section labeled “23andMe Data” at the bottom of the page. Click “View” next to “23andMe Data.” Download your data: If you want a copy of your genetic data for personal storage, choose the option to download it to your device before proceeding. Scroll to the “Delete Data” section. Click “Permanently Delete Data.” Confirm your request: You’ll receive an email from 23andMe; follow the link in the email to confirm your deletion request.



Further, the release noted that consumers can opt out of having their DNA sample and data used for research by third-parties under the "Research and Product Consents" in the account settings page.