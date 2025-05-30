Attorney General files lawsuit against roofing company Lexington Blue

(LEX 18) — Attorney General Russell Coleman has filed a lawsuit against roofing company Lexington Blue following numerous customer complaints and a class action lawsuit.

According to court documents, the lawsuit alleges that Lexington Blue accepted contracts for work to begin roofing or gutter repairs and never initiated or completed work.

During that time, owner Bradly Pagel Jr. and Alex Southwell, who served as chief operations officer and director, were aware of the "unlawful conduct...and did nothing to stop it."

Other allegations include that the company trained employees "how to damage a roof during an inspection in order to have the replacement/repair approved for insurance coverage" and further "decieved consumers...wherein staff were required to revisit consumers, make an excuse to reinspect the roof when reinspection was unwarranted, and demand additional funds for the deposit in order to begin work if an initial deposit had not previously been paid."

According to Coleman's motion filed with the suit, the company accepted $4.8 million in payments for 329 projects in 2024, most of which were not fulfilled.

Homeowners in April told LEX 18 that the company conned them into paying for jobs that were never done. Find our previous reporting here.