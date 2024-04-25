Attorneys and prosecutor agree to propose venue for Crystal Rogers trial

The attorneys in the Crystal Rogers case have agreed on a proposal to move the trial away from Bardstown to Christian County.

According to Kevin Coleman, Joesph Lawson's attorney, the change must still be approved by the judge.

A court order confirms that the parties have agreed on the change of venue, and states the judge wants to view the facility proposed by the attorneys before making the final decision. If for some reason the proposed venue isn't suitable for the trial, the judge will provide additional proceedings to find the right venue, according to the order.

Judge Charles Simms has previously said at court hearings in the case that he wants specific features in a courthouse for this trial, including a separate entrance for jurors.

Crystal Rogers was a mother of five from Bardstown who disappeared around July 4, 2015, and her body has never been found.

Since then, Rogers' boyfriend at the time, Brooks Houck, was charged with murder. Additionally, Joesph Lawson was charged with criminal conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Months later, Joseph's father, Steven Lawson, was also indicted on the same charges as his son.