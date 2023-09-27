FBI, KSP arrest Brooks Houck in connection to Crystal Rogers case

(LEX 18) — FBI Louisville and Kentucky State Police have arrested Brooks Houck in connection with the investigation into the disappearance of Crystal Rogers.

Rogers went missing on July 5, 2015, in Bardstown and was last seen at Houck's home, who was her boyfriend at the time.

Family of Crystal Rogers

According to the Nelson County Sheriff's Office, Houck was a primary suspect in the case. Houck was Crystal's then boyfriend at the time of her disappearance.

On September 7, 32-year-old Joseph L. Lawson was charged with criminal conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with physical evidence.

FBI Louisville posted the following statement to X regarding the arrest of Houck:

FBI Louisville

The FBI says the indictment is sealed and more details will be available when he is arraigned in October.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.