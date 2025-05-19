Authorities: Curfew issued in areas of Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Following Friday's deadly and catastrophic tornado in Pulaski County, a curfew has been issued by Judge Executive Marshall Todd.

Parkers Mill Road, Parkers Mill Way, and adjacent side roads are under curfew from 8 p.m. until 8 a.m., beginning May 19. The order is in place until further notice.

No one is permitted into the area other than residents with proper identification and proof of residence.

Unauthorized individuals found found in the area is subject to criminal charges.