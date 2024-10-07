Investigation underway in deadly Kentucky helicopter crash: report

OWEN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Authorities have responded to the scene of a reported fatal helicopter crash near Owen County, Kentucky on Monday evening.

The Owen County Coroner confirmed the "crash with fatalities" occurred on Monday. The FAA website reported that three people were on board of the Bell 206 helicopter that crashed. It is unknown at this time the number of fatalities.

In addition, the FAA reported that the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have more information as it becomes available.

