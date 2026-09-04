Child with autism leaves Scott County elementary school undetected, mother raises safety concerns

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Scott County mother is raising concerns about her child's safety at school after her child, who is non-verbal and has autism, left Southern Elementary School undetected.

The parent claims her child was missing for an hour before police located him. She also claims the school was not aware the student had left the building until police called to notify them.

The mother tells LEX News that she is concerned about the school's ability to keep her child safe.

Scott County Schools Spokesperson Renee Holmes confirmed the incident and said the district is investigating the incident.

Holmes provided the following statement on behalf of Scott County Schools: "A student from Southern Elementary School left the building undetected on the morning of September 4, 2026 passing through the playground and making his way to the adjacent neighborhood. The student was located and the principal communicated directly with the parents of the student. The matter is currently being investigated and Scott County Schools is working in partnership with local agencies as is customary in cases of child elopement."

LEX News reached out to Georgetown Police and they referred us to Scott County Schools.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.