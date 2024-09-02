Average fuel prices near $3 per gallon across Kentucky amid Labor Day travel

(LEX 18) — The average price for a regular gallon of gas in the state of Kentucky is closing in on $3, according to AAA.

As of Monday, the average price of gas is just $3.04, down from $3.27 a month ago and from $3.49 a year ago.

The falling prices continue through a Labor Day weekend travel surge.

Drivers from across the country are celebrating the easing costs.

"It's definitely better here. We always stop for gas in Kentucky. I think it was $3.49 when we filled up in North Carolina," said Cynthia Liston as she and her family stopped to fuel up on their way back home.

As prices reach lows not seen in nearly three years, more people seem to be willing to travel.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) projected more people to travel this Labor Day than any Labor Day in history, with 17 million people expected to fly.

Gas prices are encouraging people to hit the road, as well.

"It makes car travel even less expensive than air travel when the gas prices are coming down," said Kevin Anderson, traveling from North Carolina.

While Anderson and his family may have to stop a few more times on the way to fuel up, they're happy to save a few dollars to get there.