Avoiding infection and injury: How to stay safe during the flood cleanup process

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — As people wait to get back to flooded homes, public health experts are reminding people to make their health and safety a top priority.

Returning to a flooded area comes with a number of possible dangers, like diseases, wildlife, and sharp objects.

The Jessamine and Franklin County health departments are urging people to go in with caution if they will be cleaning up on their own.

"Obviously, if you're doing cleanup where flood waters have been, you want to make sure you are wearing protective gear, like rubber boots and gloves, as well as N95 masks if you're working with anything that could be molded," said Melinda Barkley, communications director for the Jessamine County Health Department.

The Franklin County Health Department posted an advisory to residents on Monday, recommending a tetanus shot for people who plan on assisting with the aftermath of flooding.

"Get an updated tetanus shot if you are exposed to flood waters and it has been 5 years or more since last tetanus vaccine," the department advised.

Once people get back into their homes, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) advises people dispose of objects that absorb water that can't be salvaged, like matresses, upholstered furniture, cushions, medicine and wood veneer furniture.

In Jessamine County, the City of Wilmore is collecting cleaning supplies for victims of flooding.

People can brings supplies like vacuums, protective gear, towels, bleach, and dehumidifiers to the Wilmore Municipal Center at 210 S. Lexington Ave. during business hours to help people begin the process of cleanup.