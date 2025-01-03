'Baby, I just won $200K': Lexington woman wins big on KY Lottery scratch-off

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Tamika Waddy of Lexington has a huge reason to celebrate in the new year as the Kentucky Lottery announced that she won $250,000 on a Winter Ca$h Scratch-off ticket.

The scratch-off ticket game, lottery officials reported, offers a top prize of $25,000 a year for 10 years. Waddy chose the lump sum payment of $200,000, resulting in Waddy taking home $144,000 after taxes.

Officials noted that Waddy asked for six tickets and made the decision to purchase one more. That last ticket, according to officials, was the winning one.

The winning ticket was purchased by Waddy at the Kroger on Richmond Road in Lexington and she expressed to officials just how she reacted to the win.

"“I’m getting my Chevy Equinox!” Waddy declared.

Waddy also told officials that she plans on taking her one-year-old son on a trip to the beach.

The Kroger that sold the winning ticket will receive $2,000.

