Back-to-school shoe giveaway returning for a second year

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Most people who go to Keeping it FRESH at Monica’s are there for a hair salon. On Sunday, the salon will turn from cuts to kicks.

“Everything is new. We have all new shoes for the kids,” owner Monica Lewis said.

It’s nice to start the new school year with new things, and new shoes are no exception. That’s why Terry started the Back-To-School Shoe Giveaway.

“Everyone always has the backpack, school supplies, and sometimes, the clothes are the easy part, but shoes are a big thing,” Terry said.

The first giveaway took place last year. Kids and families from Jessamine and surrounding counties visited Keeping it FRESH at Monica’s, and Terry gave out 250 pairs of shoes – all for free. She has just one rule.

“Each parent that comes has to bring their kids,” said Terry. “That's the only stipulation that I have and the kids get to pick. The parents, of course, they're guiding them to pick what they want them to pick as well, but I love to see the kids get what they want.”

Terry estimates she’s collected around 400 pairs of shoes so far. The giveaway is happening this Sunday, Aug. 3, from 5-7 p.m. The shoes will be outside, along with some other items and activities for families.

“It warms my heart just to be able to give back to the community,” Terry said. “People just need a little help from here to there, and there's nothing wrong with getting help when you need it.”

If you or someone you know would like to attend the giveaway, it will be at Keeping it FRESH at Monica’s at 228 Rebel Rd. in Nicholasville.

You can still donate shoes as well. Terry said she will only give away new pairs of shoes to kids, so don’t bring any used pairs. While she is looking for any size, Terry shared the larger sizes are needed the most.

In-person donations can be dropped off at the salon. You can also contact (859) 270-7880 to learn more information about giving a cash donation, you can send a CashApp to $Chellbabi, or Venmo @Michelle-Johnson-2525.