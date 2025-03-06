Balloons released in memory of Lexington teen shot and killed

LEXINGTON, Ky. — On Wednesday, a Lexington neighborhood was filled with family and friends of Arsenio Jackson Jr., a 16-year-old Henry Clay student who was shot and killed earlier this week. Balloons were released in his memory.

"It made me feel good inside, my son was loved," said Arsenio's mother Ieisha Cofield.

Cofield said her son loved football, his family, dancing and being silly.

"I'm hurt but I know that I'm going to get through this," said Cofield. "I'm surrounded by love and that means a lot to me."

Police responded to Rambling Creek Drive around 2 am Tuesday, where police say they found the Arsenio in the street. The investigation is ongoing.

"If you are caught up in the middle of anything that you shouldn't be, just get out quick," said Arsenio's grandmother Bernadine Givens. "There are a whole lot of things out here for kids to do instead of fighting and playing with guns and killing each other, it's just sad."

No suspect information has been released.