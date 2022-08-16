Band, cheerleaders welcome new students to University of Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Take one look at campus, and you can tell more than 6,000 new students are moving into dorms at the University of Kentucky this week.

But Tuesday morning was more than just the second day of Big Blue Move-In — it was also a party with some special guests.

Cheerleaders and band members welcomed new Wildcats as they arrived at their residence halls. President Eli Capilouto also showed up and spoke with freshmen and their families. Even mascots, Wildcat and Scratch, made an appearance.

President Capilouto says the fanfare is all part of the school’s efforts to make families feel comfortable on campus.

“I've been in this situation,” he said. “My wife and I, you're dropping your child off at a place that may be a little strange. And to immediately feel the warmth, care, and compassion, I think makes them feel a little better.”

Cheerleaders like Brendan Davis agreed.

“I remember when I first moved in here, I was so stressed getting everything ready,” the junior told LEX 18. “So to have all of us here helping cheer them on and brightening up the day a little bit, means a lot.”

The first day of classes is Monday, August 22.