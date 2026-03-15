Bardstown soldier among 6 Air Force airmen killed in KC-135 crash in Iraq, DOW reports

(LEX 18) — A Bardstown airman is among six U.S. Air Force airmen killed in a military aircraft crash in western Iraq, the Department of War announced.

The DOW reported that 34-year-old Tech. Sgt. Ashley B. Pruitt of Bardstown, died March 12 when a KC-135 crashed in western Iraq. Pruitt was reportedly assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing at MacDill Air Force Base in Florida.

The DOW listed the five other airmen who also died in the crash:

33-year-old Maj. John A. Klinner of Auburn, Alabama;

31-year-old Capt. Ariana G. Savino of Covington, Washington;

38-yea Capt. Seth R. Koval of Mooresville, Indiana;

30-year-old Capt. Curtis J. Angst of Wilmington, Ohio; and

28-year-old Tech. Sgt. Tyler H. Simmons of Columbus, Ohio.

All six airmen were supporting Operation Epic Fury at the time of the crash. The incident is under investigation.

Congressman Andy Barr reacted to the death of Tech Sgt. Pruitt, stating the following on Facebook:

"Praying for the family and friends of TSgt. Ashley Pruitt of Bardstown. God bless her memory and her ultimate sacrifice in Operation Epic Freedom to rid the world of the largest state sponsor of terror. Her legacy will never be forgotten."