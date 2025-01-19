Barn a 'total loss' following morning fire in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A late morning structure fire has left a Fayette County barn a 'total loss'.

According to the Lexington Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the 5000 block of Old Frankfort Pike around 11:20 a.m. for reports of a barn on fire. When they arrived, crews found the structure to be fully involved.

Due to the advanced nature of the fire, crews worked to extinguish the fire from the outside, containing it to the area of origin.

No horses were inside the barn at the time of the fire.