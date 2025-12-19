Barn owl population increasing for first time in 15 years: KY wildlife officials

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — For 15 years, the barn owl population in Kentucky has been on the decline, according to Kentucky Fish & Wildlife.

"Barn owls were getting close to extinction, with EDT, habitat loss, and the introduction of things like rodenticides," said avian biologist Michael Patton.

Patton said just recently, their numbers are trending upwards. In 2026, fish and wildlife officials are set to survey the population to get updated data.

Barn owls live in grasslands, like farms and pastures.

"They almost exclusively eat small mammals, their favorite thing is voles, and they do a lot of work to help control small mammal populations," said Patton.

Patton told LEX 18 that barn owls don't always nest in a safe spot for their chicks or for humans, so Patton and his team built nesting boxes to distribute when necessary.

"They're made out of plywood, they're elevated, so it makes it harder for predators like raccoons and snakes to get in there to potentially eat the chicks, it just gives them a safe space to lay their eggs and incubate their chicks," said Patton.

He added that even if you don't have barn owls on your property, reporting sightings are just as important. For how to report, click here.