Barr and Booker clash on affordability, war and term limits in only Kentucky Senate debate

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — With Election Day just over two weeks away, Kentucky voters got a side-by-side look at the two men fighting to replace Mitch McConnell in the U.S. Senate.

Republican Andy Barr and Democrat Charles Booker clashed over many topics in their only scheduled debate of the year, hosted by WKYT. The candidates started with the issue hitting Kentuckians' wallets: affordability.

"The price of groceries is going up under Andy Barr's watch. The price of gas is going up under Andy Barr's watch," Booker said.

"That's why I support American energy dominance, more investment in energy infrastructure, refineries, pipelines, and power plants," Barr said.

The next hour brought a tense back-and-forth, with the same labels surfacing again and again: "common sense," "crazy," "socialist," "corrupt" and "sold out."

The divide extended to healthcare, school safety, immigration, Social Security, tariffs and Iran.

"I believe we need to end endless war. I believe we need to bring our loved ones back home," Booker said.

"US service members who have bravely sacrificed in the cause of freedom. We owe it to them to finish the job and win," Barr said.

I took a closer look at where they stood on two issues already playing out across Kentucky: data centers and Flock cameras.

Booker called for a data center moratorium. Barr backed local control.

"Data centers don't belong in every community," Barr said.

On Flock cameras, both called for guardrails.

"We have to stand against the use of mass surveillance," Booker said.

After the debate, I caught up with both candidates, including on how they would bring down costs.

"Supply, supply supply, supply of energy and specifically on gas prices. Obviously finishing the war," Barr said.

"My Kentucky First agenda is about investing in us, supporting our small businesses, bringing down the prices," Booker said.

As the two run to replace Mitch McConnell, they also differed on what comes next.

"In the US Senate, 2 terms is plenty, man. If you can't get the job done in 2 terms, then you're not fit to do the job," Booker said.

"I have tremendous respect for the Senior senator, he has an amazing legacy that he's leaving, and he helped the people of Kentucky, but I'm my own man," Barr said.