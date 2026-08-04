Barry Manilow cancels Lexington show for a second time due to 'unforeseen circumstances'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Barry Manilow has canceled his Tuesday evening show at Rupp Arena for the second time, the musician announced on social media.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances tonight's show in Lexington has been rescheduled," he said.

83-year-old Manilow was first scheduled to perform in Lexington on March 9, but previously rescheduled that show as he continued to recover from lung cancer.

According to Rupp Arena, all previously purchased tickets will be honored after a new date is announced.

He's also scheduled to perform in Cincinnati on Wednesday.

