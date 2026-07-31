Barry Manilow's charity awards $10K grant to Lafayette HS band director ahead of final Lexington concert

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Lafayette High School's director of bands is receiving a $10,000 grant from the Manilow Music Project ahead of singer Barry Manilow's final Lexington concert Tuesday at Rupp Arena.

Dee Bishop, who has taught band for more than 3 decades and at Lafayette for 26 years, was nominated for the Manilow Music Project grant by parents of students in his program. He currently teaches nearly 300 students.

Bishop said his goal is to foster a lifelong love of music in his students.

"Teaching's a difficult profession but what I want them to be is a lifelong musician. So if they're a doctor or a lawyer, play in a church group. Or play in a community band or play in a community orchestra. To continue that, it's kinda like a sport, like tennis or golf, you're doing it to develop those skills for life," Bishop said.

When he learned he had been nominated, Bishop said he was not surprised by the outpouring of support.

"We have the best fans, parents, best administration, they got behind it, in support of not only me, but it's really in support of our program," Bishop said.

The grant awards $10,000 to a school band director to use for new instruments. The Manilow Music Project has distributed more than $10 million in instruments and funds since its inception, ensuring every student gets the opportunity to play an instrument.

Bishop said the funding fills a critical gap.

"We get instruments from our district, but in challenging times, I mean, everybody always can't provide money for everything. So we get support, but instruments like everything are expensive," Bishop said.

On Tuesday, Bishop will receive his award during a private meet and greet with Manilow and will later be recognized on stage.

"We're looking forward to the concert and super thankful that the Manilow Project is supporting music education," Bishop said.

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