Watch
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Basketball world reacts to tragic death of Terrence Clarke

items.[0].image.alt
UK Athletics
Terrence Clark
Posted at 3:00 PM, Apr 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-23 15:03:37-04

Teammates, former Cats and the basketball world at large have flooded social media with condolences since learning of the tragic death of University of Kentucky freshman Terrence Clarke.

Clarke was killed in a car crash Thursday after leaving a training session in Los Angeles.

UK head coach John Calipari described Clarke as "a beautiful kid, someone who owned the room with his personality, smile and joy."

"People gravitated to him, and to hear we have lost him is just hard for all of us to comprehend right now," Calipari added. "We are all in shock."

Clarke announced in March that he would be declaring for the NBA Draft after one season as a Wildcat. Clarke's lone season at UK was limited due to a right leg injury. He played in eight games, averaging 9.6 points per game, 2.6 rebounds per game and two steals per game.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

BBN Tonight

BBN Tonight