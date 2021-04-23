Basketball world reacts to tragic death of Terrence Clarke

Teammates, former Cats and the basketball world at large have flooded social media with condolences since learning of the tragic death of University of Kentucky freshman Terrence Clarke.

Clarke was killed in a car crash Thursday after leaving a training session in Los Angeles.

UK head coach John Calipari described Clarke as "a beautiful kid, someone who owned the room with his personality, smile and joy."

"People gravitated to him, and to hear we have lost him is just hard for all of us to comprehend right now," Calipari added. "We are all in shock."

Clarke announced in March that he would be declaring for the NBA Draft after one season as a Wildcat. Clarke's lone season at UK was limited due to a right leg injury. He played in eight games, averaging 9.6 points per game, 2.6 rebounds per game and two steals per game.

Today is a rough day for our Kentucky Family...RIP Terrence Clarke 🙏🏽 — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) April 23, 2021

So close to making your dreams come true. Sorry this happened to you lil bro. Praying for the family🙏🏾🕊 #LLTC — Jarred Vanderbilt (@JVando) April 23, 2021

😞🙏🏾 RIP T Clarke https://t.co/HRc3Yf7QIJ — Immanuel Jaylen Quickley (@IQ_GodSon) April 23, 2021

Prayers sent to Terrance Clarke’s family & friends.

Hurts my soul hearing this news. 💔



R.I.P 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/R2B8XFleJK — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) April 23, 2021

My heart is extremely heavy right now! 🥺 HUG YOUR LOVED ONES! Prayers up to my man Terrence Clarke’s Family! ❤️ MUCH LOVE BRO! #riptclarke — Tyrese Maxey (@TyreseMaxey) April 23, 2021

@NBA please let my lil bros name get called this year we need that !!RIP 💚 pic.twitter.com/gzxoGSaMtZ — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) April 23, 2021

😭😭😭 I love you lil bro 💔 https://t.co/Qc56iX05fp — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) April 23, 2021

My family & I extend our deepest sympathies & condolences to the family of Terrence Clarke. Praying for his teammates, coaches & the entire UK basketball community during this unimaginable loss. — Chris Mack (@CoachChrisMack) April 23, 2021