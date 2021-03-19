Menu

Terrence Clarke declaring for NBA Draft

Tony Dejak/AP
Kentucky's Terrence Clarke, left, drives past North Carolina's Armando Bacot in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Posted at 7:08 PM, Mar 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-20 22:58:24-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — University of Kentucky guard Terrence Clarke announced on Twitter that he will be declaring for the NBA Draft.

Clarke's freshman season was plagued by a right leg injury that forced him to miss every SEC game. He did return for the Wildcats' heartbreaking loss vs. Mississippi State in the SEC Tournament where he scored two points and dished out three assists. The Boston native's most notable performance came in a loss vs. Georgia Tech where he scored a career high 22 points and added three assists.

