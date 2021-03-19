Terrence Clarke declaring for NBA Draft

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — University of Kentucky guard Terrence Clarke announced on Twitter that he will be declaring for the NBA Draft.

Clarke's freshman season was plagued by a right leg injury that forced him to miss every SEC game. He did return for the Wildcats' heartbreaking loss vs. Mississippi State in the SEC Tournament where he scored two points and dished out three assists. The Boston native's most notable performance came in a loss vs. Georgia Tech where he scored a career high 22 points and added three assists.