Bat found in Clark County has tested positive for rabies, health department reports

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A bat found in the Shanahan Lane area of Clark County has tested positive for rabies, the Clark County Health Department reports.

The viral disease, which is spread through animal bites or scratches from wild animals, is almost always fatal once symptoms occur. However, if treated early, the viral disease is preventable.

CCHD urges the public to avoid contact with wild animals, vaccinate and supervise their pets, and seek medical advise following an animal bite or scratch.

"Bat bites can be tiny, and you may not even know if you were bitten. If you do know that you were bitten or scratched by a bat, wash the wound with soap and water and get medical help right away. Anyone unsure whether they are exposed should not wait to seek guidance," CCHD said.

To find more information on rabies, click here or contact the CCHD at 859-744-1488.