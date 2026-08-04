Bat tests positive for rabies in Knott County, health department reports

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A bat found in Knott County has tested positive for rabies, the Kentucky River District Health Department confirmed in a social media post Monday.

KRDHD is urging the public to avoid touching bats and other wild animals, even if they appear sick or dead, as well keeping their pets rabies' vaccinations up-to-date.

Anyone who has come in contact with a bat or other animal that may have rabies is encouraged to contact their healthcare provider. Bat bites can be small, and are not always easily noticed, KRDHD said.

The viral disease is spread through bites or scratches from infected animals and is deadly if people do not receive treatment prior to the presentation of symptoms, which include flu-like illness and discomfort, like itching. However, if treated promptly, rabies is preventable.

According to the CDC, most people who die of rabies were exposed to a rabid bat.

Find more information about the disease here.

