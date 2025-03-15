Bath County teen dies in car crash; family holds fundraiser in his memory

BATH COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — 18-year-old Ricky Vice died in a car crash in Bath County less than two weeks ago.

"If he would have went 1.6 miles further he would have been home," said Ricky's mother Rebecca Sams. "It just turned everybody's world upside down"

On Friday, Ricky's family and friends were at the Save-A-Alot in Owingsville raising money. Their goal is to build a teen center in his memory.

"The sooner we get our youth somewhere to go and grieve and talk and be able to communicate, we'll be better," said Sams.

The donations from Friday's cook out - which included burgers, hot dogs, and homemade desserts - went towards cement for the foundation of the building.

Sams told LEX18 her son was two months from graduating, and had just turned 18. She called him a country boy.

"Oh honey, he could take something apart and put it right back together, he loved tractor pulls anything outdoors," said Sams.

If you're interested in donating, click here.