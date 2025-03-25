'BBN for Life': Seniors at Sayre Christian Village gear up for Sweet 16 showdown

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Residents at Sayre Christian Village are buzzing with excitement as they prepare for the University of Kentucky's Sweet 16 matchup against Tennessee in the NCAA tournament on Friday.

This past Tuesday, a routine BINGO session was transformed into a spirited pep rally, embodying the community's enthusiasm for the Wildcats.

"With 2,000 years of UK fans in this building, our residents are excited, just like the community at large, to celebrate the Cats and cheer them on," said Karen Venis, CEO of Sayre Christian Village.

Signs of their excitement were evident, with messages ranging from "Jesus is my Savior, Pope is my coach," to nostalgic nods at Kentucky’s heartbreaking loss to Duke in the 1992 tournament with, “I still strongly dislike Laettner.”

"I'm true blue, win or lose," said resident Ramona Huffman Morris, embracing the spirit of the Wildcats.

Longtime fan Jan Meade chimed in, "I sit and cheer and tell them how to play," she laughed, while fellow resident V. L. Harris said, “If they just don't let off the gas and play their game through, we have as much chance as anyone else to win.”

While they may not be in Indianapolis for the games, fans at Sayre Christian Village are locked in, already celebrating the team's journey.

"They've won two games, four to go, and if they win, they'll get number nine in national championships," Harris remarked.

As the game approaches, Meade added a heartfelt message to the team: "We will be watching and cheering and celebrating with all the boys, and remember, you are always welcome at grandma's house."