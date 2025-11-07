'Be a Santa to a Senior' looking for volunteers to fulfill holiday wishes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington office of Home Instead is hosting 'Be a Santa to a senior' for the 22nd year.

The program is a way to give back to those living in senior living facilities or own their own, to make sure they're not overlooked this holiday season.

"They're often forgotten, they don't have family or friends, a lot of them are gone, and a lot of them are homebound and don't get socialization," said local program manager Whitney Villasana.

She says now is the time to stop by Home Instead, located on Regency Road, and grab a paper bulb. Written on the paper are gift ideas for a senior in Lexington.

The program culminates with a visit from Santa.

This year Villasana says they're adding in a holiday store at one of the communities as well, where residents can shop for their gift.

They're also requesting Kroger gift cards.

"Food insecurity is a big issue right now and we know our seniors get the SNAP benefits too," said Villasana.

The wrapped gifts are due back to Home Instead by December 3.