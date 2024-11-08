Be a Santa to a senior this December

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — For the past 20 years, Home Instead has provided nearly 8,500 gifts to the Lexington community through the Be a Santa to a Senior Program. The program is back again, and Home Instead is taking in gifts and donations for the next month.

While it’s normal to see a Christmas tree with lightbulbs, large paper bulbs are part of the Be a Santa to a Senior program.

“So this year, we have a little over 400 bulbs with names and wish lists on it,” said Home Instead quality care consultant Whitney Villasana. “Then we’re also going to put together 215 stockings for one community.”

Jean Jackson, who has been in the program before, remembers one gift that meant the most: a flashlight.

“I’ve even written a story about the flashlight,” Jackson said, “how it shines the brightest on the darkest nights.”

“These are our elders. Giving back to them is heartfelt,” Villasana added.

While Be a Santa to a Senior is a national program, it continues to make an impact locally.

“We have really hard times, sometimes, and then when somebody comes along and offers us a hand, it means a lot more,” said Jackson.

If you’d like to get involved, you can find bulbs around the Lexington area. Each bulb has a name, as well as requested items.

“And the things that they want are very modest,” said Villasana. “It could be anything from toiletry items to house slippers. They’re not asking for much.”

Bulbs can be found at the Home Impact office, Wheeler Pharmacy, and the Lexington Salt Cave. They are available from now until Dec. 3, and gifts are due at the Home Impact office by Dec. 4.

Home Impact is also accepting donations of toiletry items, hats, gloves, socks, word searches, stockings, and snacks to fill their 215 stockings.

“It’s a reminder of how thoughtful and generous a lot of people are in this community,” said Jackson.

Items can be delivered to 2423 Regency Rd. Suite 150 in Lexington.

Gift delivery will start Dec. 9, and Wildcat Moving will help with delivery.

Donors are also invited to Christmas parties at two senior communities on Dec. 10. The first is at the Emerson Center at 10 a.m., and the second is at the Connie Griffith Manor at 1 p.m.