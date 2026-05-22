'Be patient:' Horsey Hundred cycling tour off to soggy start in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Sixteen hundred cyclists are set to be on Scott County roads this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

"...show them a little bit of courtesy and be patient with them," said Lt. Chris Perkins with Georgetown Police.

Lt. Perkins tells LEX 18 there are flashing signs on major roads, although cyclists will mostly stick to the back roads. While the county roads are scenic, it can be tricky for cars and cyclists to share.

In 2015, a cyclist was hit and killed by a drunk driver during the Horsey Hundred. Police say they haven't had any major incidents since, and plan to keep it that way.

"We want people to use extra caution, the weather is pretty rough, there's a lot of rain, so just keep an eye out for them," said Lt. Perkins.

Director Jon Wiesner says those back roads have drawn cyclists to this area of Kentucky for years. The tour started in 1978.

"We have great roads, a lot of back roads with great scenery, horse farms," said Wiesner.

People from 35 states, Canada, the United Kingdom and Ireland will be in town this weekend.

"A lot of cyclists will come and do horse farm tours, bourbon tours, they'll come to town and eat at a lot of our great restaurants," said Wiesner.

The tour goes until Sunday afternoon. A route map can be found here.