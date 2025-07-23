Behind the scenes: Filming a commercial for a new Ale 8 flavor

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Pawpaw tree is a plant that grows here in the Bluegrass, producing the largest edible fruit that is native to the United States. The ‘Kentucky Banana’ has a full-time research program at Kentucky State University, and it’s the basis for a new flavor of a popular Kentucky drink.

“I honestly I didn't even know what it was,” said Jason Epperson, director for Eppic Films.

Epperson had to find out quickly, though, because his team at Eppic was asked to shoot a commercial for Ale 8 and their new pawpaw flavor.

“They brought us on and we've been doing these, putting out commercials for years,” Epperson said. “The idea is just kind of keep growing and, and we try to top each idea year after year and so here we are again trying to trying to do another good one with pawpaw.”

Ale 8 has worked with Eppic films for more than a decade, shooting commercials for a variety of the drink’s flavors. While most people are familiar with cherry or blackberry, there is a lot less familiarity with pawpaw.

“Asking a few other family members and a few friends that also was not real sure what it was, I'm like we just need to let people taste this,” Epperson added.

Throughout the day, Ale 8 fans from across the state had the chance to get a taste and give their thoughts.

“It was kind of outside of what I do,” said Gerald ‘Geo’ Gibson. “I'm a big kid anyway, so, I just felt like I just got to be in my big kid moment, that's all. So it was fun.”

“We're excited to see the reactions,” Epperson said, “and we hope to kind of put that all together in a montage.”

You can find Pawpaw Ale 8 coming to stores on August 4.